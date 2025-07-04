Business Today
India Builds High-Tech Fence on Myanmar Border to Stop Infiltration & Insurgency

  New Delhi,
  Jul 4, 2025,
  Updated Jul 4, 2025, 1:56 PM IST

Massive fencing is underway on the India-Myanmar border to curb Rohingya infiltration and cross-border insurgency. India Today Group’s Manjeet Negi reports from the frontline in Moreh, Manipur, where troops of the Assam Rifles are working in harsh terrain to secure national borders. With over 401 km already fenced and high-tech surveillance in place, the Modi government’s plan to fence the entire 1,643 km border is gaining momentum. Locals and security officials alike support the move, calling it essential for peace in Manipur and the Northeast. Watch this exclusive ground report by Manjeet Negi.

