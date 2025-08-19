India–China Dialogue: NSA Doval, FM Wang Yi Stress Peace At The Border

India and China are signalling cautious optimism after months of strained ties. In their latest meeting, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted stability at the Line of Actual Control. Doval called the situation “peaceful and tranquil,” crediting a “new trend” that began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s talks with President Xi Jinping at Kazan. Wang Yi echoed the sentiment, saying recent setbacks were “not in the interest of either side,” and welcomed the progress and restoration of stability. Both leaders stressed that healthy ties between India and China serve long-term interests. With PM Modi scheduled to attend the upcoming SCO summit in China, the dialogue could pave the way for a broader reset.