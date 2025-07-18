Business Today
India Commissions INS NISTAR | Navy’s First Indigenous Submarine Rescue Ship! | Game-Changer In Deep Sea Rescue Operations!

  New Delhi,
  Jul 18, 2025,
  Updated Jul 18, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

India has taken a massive leap in maritime defense with the commissioning of INS NISTAR, the Navy’s first indigenously designed Diving Support Vessel (DSV), in Visakhapatnam. Commissioned by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth, NISTAR is built by Hindustan Shipyard Ltd with over 80% indigenous content and the support of 120+ MSMEs. With a displacement of 10,500 tons, it features a multi-deck saturation diving complex, ROVs, and acts as a mother ship for Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicles (DSRVs). This is a major milestone for #AatmanirbharBharat and the Indian Navy’s operational capability.

