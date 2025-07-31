Business Today
India Contributing 16% To Global Growth, Set To Be Third Largest Economy: Piyush Goyal

  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 31, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2025, 5:33 PM IST

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has hit back at former U.S. President Donald Trump’s “dead economy” jibe, reaffirming India’s strong growth path and its goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy soon. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Goyal stressed that national interest remains India’s top priority in all trade talks, even as the U.S. moves ahead with a 25% tariff on Indian goods from August 1. He assured that India will protect its farmers, workers, and entrepreneurs, while continuing to pursue balanced, fair trade partnerships with global powers. The remarks come amid rising trade tensions, but Goyal’s message was clear — India’s economic momentum is alive, strong, and unstoppable.

