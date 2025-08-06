India Draws Red Line: No Compromise On Russian Oil, Warns Us

India has hit back hard at Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat over Russian oil. In a scathing statement, the Ministry of External Affairs accused the US and EU of hypocrisy — pointing out their own massive imports from Russia in 2024. From uranium and fertilizers to chemicals, India says the West is doing exactly what it's accusing India of. As Trump pushes the tariff war narrative, India has drawn a red line: strategic autonomy is non-negotiable. Russia, meanwhile, backs India, calling such pressure tactics “illegal.” Is a new trade standoff looming? Watch this gripping showdown unfold.