Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
India Draws Red Line: No Compromise On Russian Oil, Warns Us

India Draws Red Line: No Compromise On Russian Oil, Warns Us

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 6, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 6, 2025, 1:55 PM IST

India has hit back hard at Donald Trump’s latest tariff threat over Russian oil. In a scathing statement, the Ministry of External Affairs accused the US and EU of hypocrisy — pointing out their own massive imports from Russia in 2024. From uranium and fertilizers to chemicals, India says the West is doing exactly what it's accusing India of. As Trump pushes the tariff war narrative, India has drawn a red line: strategic autonomy is non-negotiable. Russia, meanwhile, backs India, calling such pressure tactics “illegal.” Is a new trade standoff looming? Watch this gripping showdown unfold.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended