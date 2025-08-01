India Expands Consular Services In US | 8 New Centres, Including Boston From Aug 1

India’s Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, has announced a major expansion of Indian consular services across the United States. Starting August 1, 2025, eight new Indian Consular Application Centres will open in Boston, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Addison, Orlando, Raleigh, and San Jose, with another centre in Los Angeles coming soon. These centres will also remain open on Saturdays to make services more accessible. Kwatra highlighted that this move will significantly enhance service delivery for the vibrant Indian diaspora. Additionally, two new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles will further strengthen India-US people-to-people ties. For detailed updates, the Ambassador urged the diaspora to regularly check the Indian Embassy’s website for service information and centre openings.