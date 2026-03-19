India Eyes Aircraft Manufacturing Boom: Govt Push With Embraer, HAL To Boost Aviation Power

During the Rajya Sabha Question Hour, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu underscored India’s growing ambitions in aircraft manufacturing through strategic global partnerships, including with Embraer, and collaborations with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). He highlighted that these initiatives aim to boost domestic production capabilities, enhance regional connectivity, and reduce dependence on imports. The push is part of a broader vision to position India as a significant player in the global aviation supply chain. By strengthening manufacturing and fostering innovation, the government aims to create jobs and support long-term growth in the aviation sector.