India Fights Terror | Pakistan Faces Strike On Water, Trade And Digital Front

After the deadly Pahalgam Terror Attack, India made it clear that there will be definite punishment for Pakistan for killing innocents in Pahalgam. After PM Narendra Modi's 'Mitti mein mila denge' and Amit Shah's 'Chun chun ke maarenge' promise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "It's my duty as defence minister to protect the nation and it's my responsibility to give befitting reply to our enemies." He also promised that the response India has been waiting for will definitely be delivered by PM Modi. India has ramped up its defence and is using all means at its disposal to make Pakistan pay. Following the hold on Indus Water Treaty, India is also stopping water from key dams like Baglihar and Kiishanganga. The closing of Attari border marks the end of direct trade from Pakistan. Furthermore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approached the Asian Development Bank to choke Pakistan's financial funds, which can shake Pakistan's economy. The youtube handles of Pakistani politicians including its PM Shehbaz Sharif and celebs have been banned under the digital strike by India. Overall, Pakistan is currently facing a strike on its water, web and trade from India.