At Bharat Telecom 2025, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia made a bold declaration — India is ready to lead the world in 6G. Highlighting rapid digital strides, he shared that within just 22 months, 99% of India’s villages are now connected via 5G. In metro cities, over 43% of broadband traffic already runs on 5G, signaling a strong foundation for India's next technological leap. Listen in to know more.