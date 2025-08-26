Business Today
India-German Co-Operation Crucial For Global Stability, Says German Ambassador

  New Delhi
  Aug 26, 2025
  • Updated Aug 26, 2025, 1:42 PM IST

 

India and Germany are deepening their bilateral relations amid shifting global geopolitics. Georg Enzweiler, Deputy Head of Mission at the German Embassy, emphasized the growing collaboration between the two nations and the importance of the ongoing India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations. He expressed optimism that the FTA could be finalized by the end of 2025, boosting trade and investment opportunities. On the tariff issue, Enzweiler highlighted that tariffs — whether from India, the EU, or the U.S. — are obstacles to free trade and should ideally be reduced to promote smoother global commerce. Listen in.

