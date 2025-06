China is battling a severe climate crisis as torrential rains trigger devastating floods, landslides, and bridge collapses across multiple provinces, including Guizhou and Guangxi. Viral footage shows a truck hanging off a broken bridge, with the stranded driver unable to call for help due to lack of mobile connectivity. Red alerts have been issued in six regions, and more storms are expected in the coming days. Farmland is submerged, roads are destroyed, and evacuations are underway.