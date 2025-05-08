India Has Right To Defend Itself: UK MP Calls Out Pak In Fiery Parliament Speech

Indian-origin UK MP Priti Patel staunchly defended India's military strikes on terror camps in Pakistan while emphasising that terrorists based in Pakistan threaten both India and Western interests. In a fiery speech in Parliament, Patel called for more active involvement of the UK in working with India to tackle terrorist threats. She also said that, We want to avoid a state-on-state military escalation. However, India has the right to take reasonable and proportionate steps to defend itself and to dismantle the vile terrorist infrastructure that has caused deaths and continues to threaten them.