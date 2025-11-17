India Highlights Military & Aerospace Power At Dubai Airshow 2025

India made a commanding impact as the Dubai Airshow 2025 opened with more than 1,500 exhibitors from 115 countries. Led by Raksha Rajya Mantri Sanjay Seth, the Indian delegation inaugurated the India Pavilion, which highlights the nation’s growing prowess in aerospace and defence through displays from HAL, DRDO, Dantal Hydraulics, SFO Technologies and others. Nineteen Indian companies, including Bharat Forge, BrahMos, Tech Mahindra and HBL Engineering, are participating independently, while fifteen Indian start-ups are presenting cutting-edge solutions at the Vista Startup Zone. The Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team and the LCA Tejas are set to draw major attention with their aerial displays. Seth also opened the BrahMos stall, calling the supersonic missile a major attraction, and engaged with iDEX innovators showcasing the future of defence technology. The biennial Dubai Airshow remains one of the world’s largest platforms for aviation and defence, bringing together global leaders such as Airbus, Lockheed Martin, Embraer and Dassault Aviation.