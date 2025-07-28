Business Today
India Hits 20% Ethanol Blending In Petrol Target Before Deadline

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 28, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 28, 2025, 3:28 PM IST

In this episode of Business Today, we delve into a remarkable success story in India's green energy journey — the achievement of 20% ethanol blending with petrol, five years ahead of the original 2030 target. Joining us is Mr. Deepak Ballani, Director General of the Indian Sugar and Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA), who shares valuable insights into how this milestone was made possible through strong collaboration between the government and corporate India. Mr. Ballani highlights the transformational impact on rural farmers, the evolving ethanol production landscape, and the massive investment of ₹40,000 crore by the sugar industry, which has led to forex savings of ₹1.36 lakh crore. We also discuss future expansion plans, challenges around pricing, and the outlook for sugar production in the upcoming season. Tune in for an informative conversation on India’s ethanol economy and the road ahead.

