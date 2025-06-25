Business Today
India Is Not A ‘Tariff King’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Responds To US Remarks

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 25, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 25, 2025, 11:45 AM IST

Amid US commentary labeling India as a ‘tariff king,’ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has firmly denied the claim, stating that India has significantly reduced import duties and is now aligned with global trade standards. Speaking at the EXIM Bank Trade Conclave, she emphasized that the average effective tariff rate is far lower than perceived. Sitharaman also addressed ongoing trade negotiations with the US and UK and reaffirmed India’s commitment to promoting manufacturing and boosting exports. Watch this video for a breakdown of her statement, what it means for global trade, and how India is positioning itself in the current economic landscape. Subscribe for more economy and policy updates.

