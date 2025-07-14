Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
India Looks Proud, Fearless: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Final Message From Space

India Looks Proud, Fearless: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Final Message From Space

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2025, 12:46 PM IST

As astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla bids farewell to the International Space Station, he leaves behind a legacy of pride, science, and patriotism. Echoing Rakesh Sharma’s iconic “Saare Jahan Se Accha,” Shukla paid tribute to a fearless and confident India before undocking. From breakthrough experiments to a heartfelt chat with PM Modi about ‘gajar ka halwa’, Shukla’s mission was a blend of space science and cultural pride. Watch his emotional final message and how he brought India closer to the stars. Don't miss the byte where he calls India “proud and fearless from space.”

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended