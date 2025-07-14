India Looks Proud, Fearless: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Final Message From Space

As astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla bids farewell to the International Space Station, he leaves behind a legacy of pride, science, and patriotism. Echoing Rakesh Sharma’s iconic “Saare Jahan Se Accha,” Shukla paid tribute to a fearless and confident India before undocking. From breakthrough experiments to a heartfelt chat with PM Modi about ‘gajar ka halwa’, Shukla’s mission was a blend of space science and cultural pride. Watch his emotional final message and how he brought India closer to the stars. Don't miss the byte where he calls India “proud and fearless from space.”