India Market Key For Pernod Ricard, Premiumisation Heart Of India Strategy | Pernod Ricard India CEO

Business Today’s Chetan Bhutani spoke to Jean Touboul, CEO of Pernod Ricard India, on the company’s strategy and outlook for the Indian market. Touboul said a potential GST reduction could positively impact consumption, while emphasising that premiumisation sits at the heart of Pernod Ricard’s India growth plan, with higher price points expected to drive long-term value. He underlined India’s strategic importance to the group, noting that the country contributes 13% to Pernod Ricard’s global net sales. Nearly 97% of volumes sold in India are produced locally, and the company is investing several million euros across its Indian operations, including a planned €200 million investment at the Nagpur distillery, which is expected to become operational over the next four to five years.