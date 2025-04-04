India Must lead In AI And Space Tech, Says Amitabh Kant At Startup Mahakumbh

At Startup Mahakumbh 2025, G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant urged a strong policy push for deeptech innovation in India. Emphasizing sectors like AI, blockchain, and space tech, he called on the government to act as the “first buyer” of disruptive solutions to boost startup confidence. Citing GeM as a model, Kant stressed the need for long-term investments and patient capital, as deeptech requires extended development time. He also warned that global supply chain issues and rising US tariffs could hinder venture capital flow, making it even more crucial for India to build a resilient ecosystem for the next wave of innovation.