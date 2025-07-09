India–Namibia Ties Deepen: Modi Targets Uranium, Rare Minerals & Security Cooperation

On July 9th, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will touch down in Windhoek — marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Namibia in nearly three decades, marking the final but perhaps most strategic leg of his 5-nation African tour. This isn’t just about diplomacy—it’s about diamonds, uranium, and critical minerals. Namibia is one of the richest sources of marine diamonds, critical minerals, and uranium in the world. And all three are vital to India’s economic ambitions and energy future. India is eyeing a direct diamond corridor from Namibia to Surat. This visit could unlock the next phase—a more balanced and integrated diamond economy between Windhoek and New Delhi, deeper mining ties, and long-term access to minerals that power EVs, satellites, and solar tech. As global powers compete for resources, India is building a new alliance—one that could shape its future for decades.