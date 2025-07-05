India Never Negotiates Trade Deals With A Deadline: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal On FTA Deal : I have told you many times that India discusses its conditions. Discussions are going on with different countries, be it European Union, New Zealand, Oman, USA, Chile, Peru. Free trade agreement is only possible when there is mutual benefit. So, it should be a win-win agreement. And when India's interests are safe, national interest will always be supreme. Keeping that in mind, if a good deal is made, India is ready to deal with developed countries at any time. You know, I have said many times that India never makes a trade deal on the basis of deadline or time limit. When the deal is good, when it is fully prepared and the country is in favour, then we will accept it.