"India Now Attracts Global Investors": PM Modi Says Space Reforms Fuel Startup Boom And New

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored how rapidly India’s space sector is expanding and how it has become the backbone of communication, agriculture, marine monitoring, weather forecasting, urban planning and national security. He highlighted the historic reforms that opened the space sector to private innovation—new space policy, the creation of IN-SPACe, access to ISRO facilities, and a cooperative, innovation-driven ecosystem built over the last six to seven years. PM Modi said India’s youth and Gen Z professionals are driving this transformation, creating breakthroughs in propulsion systems, composites, rocket stages and satellite platforms fields once unimaginable. With more than 300 space startups and rising global investor interest, he said India’s private space talent is gaining worldwide recognition. The Prime Minister emphasised that India’s cost-effective, reliable space capability is a major opportunity for young innovators, as global demand for satellites and launches grows rapidly.