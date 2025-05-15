India-Pakistan Flare-up Tests ‘Made In India’ Weapons | Big Boost to Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The 4-day India-Pakistan flare-up was more than a border skirmish—it became a proving ground for India’s indigenous defence capabilities. From BrahMos strikes to Akash missile interceptions, the battle saw extensive deployment of 'Make in India' systems under Operation Sindoor. These weapons weren’t just placeholders—they worked with precision and impact, silencing terror camps, neutralizing aerial threats, and showcasing India’s growing technological edge. The Akashteer air defence network, Barak-8, D-4 anti-drone systems, and home-built targeting radars all saw action. Indigenous drones like Nagastra and SkyStriker added to India's layered response. Backed by DRDO, BEL, BDL, and private defence players like Tata, L&T, and Adani, the performance of these systems marks a leap forward in self-reliance. With defence exports rising to ₹24,000 crore, analysts say Operation Sindoor could unlock new global demand for Indian weapons. Here's how India’s defence industry proved its mettle on the battlefield.