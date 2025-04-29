India Points To Pak Defence Minister’s “Open Confession” To Supporting Terror Groups

India strongly raised the horrific Pahalgam terror attack at the United Nations on Monday, calling out Pakistan for sponsoring cross-border terrorism and destabilising the region. The assault, which left 26 civilians — mostly tourists — dead, was the deadliest in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama attack. Speaking at the launch of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network in New York, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, condemned terrorism "in all its forms" and, without naming Pakistan, shredded its delegation for peddling propaganda and levelling baseless allegations against India.