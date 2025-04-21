India Preps For Trump Tariffs Era | FM Hints At Trade Deal By Aug-Sep

As discussions heat up around potential Trump-era tariffs making a comeback, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured that India is not caught off guard. At her address at the Hoover Institution at Stanford, she confirmed that India is actively engaging with the Biden administration — and preparing for any shifts that may come with a change in US leadership. She highlighted the multi-pronged approach by India – trade talks at senior official levels, multiple high-level visits - PM Modi, Commerce Minister, and now FM Sitharaman have all held talks in the US, Vice President JD Vance in India for 4 days, and the recent visit by the USTR (United States Trade Representative) team to discuss reciprocal tariffs and trade terms. The FM said, “Engagement with the U.S. is not just tariff-related. We are working toward a comprehensive agreement, and hope to conclude the first tranche by fall.”