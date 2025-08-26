India Readies Relief Plan As Trump Slaps 50% Tariffs | Modi Govt’s Bold Response

Hours before the U.S. enforces punitive 50% tariffs on India, the Modi government is striking a defiant tone. New Delhi is preparing targeted relief packages for farmers, small industries, and exporters most exposed to the trade war. The RBI has already stepped in—cutting repo rates and ensuring liquidity—to cushion the blow. While Washington uses tariffs to pressure India over Russian oil imports, New Delhi has pushed back, with EAM S. Jaishankar stressing that Europe and America themselves buy Indian refined products. At home, politics rages, but Modi Sarkar insists national interest is non-negotiable. Will India’s relief strategy and firm stance prove enough to weather Trump’s tariff storm? Watch the full report for insights.