India Returns To Space: Shukla’s Historic June 8 Mission To ISS | Ax-4 Countdown Begins

History in the making as India returns to space after 40 years! Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla is all set to become only the second Indian to venture into space — after Rakesh Sharma. Launching on June 8 as part of Axiom’s Ax-4 mission, Shukla will also be the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station. As part of strict pre-launch quarantine, Shukla and his crewmates from Poland and Hungary are in isolation — preparing for final mission briefings, training, and medical checks. Watch exclusive visuals and hear from the astronauts as India gears up for a giant leap in global space collaboration.