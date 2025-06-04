Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
India Returns To Space: Shukla’s Historic June 8 Mission To ISS | Ax-4 Countdown Begins

India Returns To Space: Shukla’s Historic June 8 Mission To ISS | Ax-4 Countdown Begins

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 4, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 4, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

History in the making as India returns to space after 40 years! Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla is all set to become only the second Indian to venture into space — after Rakesh Sharma. Launching on June 8 as part of Axiom’s Ax-4 mission, Shukla will also be the first Indian astronaut to visit the International Space Station. As part of strict pre-launch quarantine, Shukla and his crewmates from Poland and Hungary are in isolation — preparing for final mission briefings, training, and medical checks. Watch exclusive visuals and hear from the astronauts as India gears up for a giant leap in global space collaboration.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended