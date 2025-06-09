India Rose From 10th To 5th, Soon 4th In Global Economy Under Modi: JP Nadda

Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 11-year tenure as a “transformative period” in Indian history, worthy of being recorded “in golden words and golden letters.” Speaking at a press conference on the first anniversary of Modi 3.0, Nadda highlighted India’s rapid economic ascent—from the world’s 10th largest economy to 5th, and soon to 4th, according to IMF data. He also praised India’s global leadership during crises, citing Operation Ganga, where PM Modi ensured the safe return of Indian citizens from Ukraine, along with foreign nationals under the Indian flag.