India Secures 2030 CWG | Sports Minister Says Transformation Will Put India In Top Sporting Nations

India will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, returning after 20 years, with Ahmedabad selected for the historic centenary edition. The Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow approved India’s bid, marking the country’s first multi-sport global event since the 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games. The evaluation committee cleared Ahmedabad after assessing infrastructure, governance, athlete experience and technical readiness. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called it a historic moment, highlighting India’s growing capability to stage world-class events and its ambition to host the 2036 Olympics. He said India is transforming its sports ecosystem and urged athletes to prepare to make the nation proud.