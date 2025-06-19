Business Today
India Sends AI 171 Black Box To U.S. For Analysis After Blaze Renders It Unreadable

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 19, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 19, 2025, 9:00 PM IST

It has been a week since Flight AI 171 tragically crashed in Ahmedabad, killing over 270 people. Now, the search for answers lies within a box — the aircraft's black box — which has suffered severe heat damage in the post-crash blaze. With Indian technology unable to extract data, the black box is being flown to the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board lab in Washington DC, where experts will attempt to retrieve its memory chip. This chip may hold crucial information about the aircraft’s final moments. Meanwhile, India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation has released tough new draft rules targeting unsafe structures near airports — mandating demolitions, height restrictions, and swift compliance from violators. But with families still grieving and the nation searching for answers, the question remains — is this reform coming too late?

 

All eyes are now on the black box. 

