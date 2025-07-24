India Set To Become 2nd Largest Mobile Exporter | Prof. Veeramani Explains What’s Driving The Market

India’s mobile manufacturing sector is booming — with a surge in exports and rising domestic value addition. Director and RBI Chair Professor at the Centre for Development Studies, Prof C Veeramani highlights how the mobile sector has created massive job opportunities in the country and that India may overtake Vietnam to become the world’s second-largest mobile exporter by next year. Talking about how the shortage of rare earth magnets and China recalling its engineers back from India can affect production in India, the Professor warns of a short-term impact but adds that India is too big a market for the Chinese to ignore.