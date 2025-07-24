Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
India Set To Become 2nd Largest Mobile Exporter | Prof. Veeramani Explains What’s Driving The Market

India Set To Become 2nd Largest Mobile Exporter | Prof. Veeramani Explains What’s Driving The Market

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 24, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2025, 1:06 PM IST

India’s mobile manufacturing sector is booming — with a surge in exports and rising domestic value addition. Director and RBI Chair Professor at the Centre for Development Studies, Prof C Veeramani highlights how the mobile sector has created massive job opportunities in the country and that India may overtake Vietnam to become the world’s second-largest mobile exporter by next year. Talking about how the shortage of rare earth magnets and China recalling its engineers back from India can affect production in India, the Professor warns of a short-term impact but adds that India is too big a market for the Chinese to ignore.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended