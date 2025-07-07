India Showcases Mounted Gun System | DRDO’s Indigenous Artillery Power Hits The Road

India's defense innovation takes a giant leap with the indigenous Mounted Gun System (MGS), now unveiled in Ahmadnagar, Maharashtra. Developed under the leadership of DRDO, this powerful truck-mounted artillery system combines heavy firepower with unmatched mobility. Built with contributions from Indian industries, DPSUs, and leading academic institutions, the MGS is capable of operating in rugged terrains—from deserts to mountains. Its unique design allows for gradient climbing, trench crossing, and superior crew protection, making it a game-changer for the Indian Armed Forces. Watch the full video to see the next-gen mobile firepower in action and how India is rewriting the defense narrative with Make-in-India strength.