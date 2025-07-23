India Slams US Claim At UNSC Over India‑Pakistan De‑Escalation Role

At the UN Security Council, the United States claimed its leadership under President Donald Trump helped de‑escalate tensions between India and Pakistan after the April Pahalgam terror attack. US envoy Dorothy Shea lauded Washington’s role — echoing Trump. But India’s UN ambassador, P Harish, firmly rejected this, saying the ceasefire was agreed bilaterally via direct DGMO-to-DGMO contact and not mediated by the US. With fresh claims and sharp rebuttals at the world stage, the tussle raises broader questions about international influence and regional diplomacy. Watch the full breakdown of this high-stakes UNSC exchange.