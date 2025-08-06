Business Today
India Slams U.S. For Buying Uranium From Russia, Trump Says: 'I Don't Know'

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 6, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 6, 2025, 12:34 PM IST

SHOCKING EXCHANGE: India has taken a strong stand against Washington’s criticism over Russian oil imports, pointing out that the US itself continues to buy uranium and fertilizer from Russia. When asked about this apparent hypocrisy, Donald Trump responded, “I don’t know anything about that. I’ll find out.” The comment has gone viral, triggering debate on America’s double standards in global trade. As Trump pushes new tariffs on dozens of countries, including India, the spotlight is now on Washington’s own backdoor trade with Moscow. Watch the full clip and decide — is this ignorance or selective outrage?

