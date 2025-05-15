India Sounds Alarm On Use Of IMF Loans As Pak Pays Crores To Terror Kin & Rebuilds Terror Camps

Just days after Indian airstrikes devastated Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror bases in Bahawalpur, Pakistan is now facing intense criticism. Reports reveal that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a compensation package of ₹1 crore for each civilian casualty caused by the strikes. However, outrage has erupted as 14 of the deceased were reportedly relatives of Jaish chief Masood Azhar, including his brother-in-law. If Azhar is the sole legal heir, he could stand to receive ₹14 crore in taxpayer funds—despite being a UN-listed terrorist. The controversy doesn’t end there. Pakistan has also committed to rebuilding the destroyed headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, both internationally designated terror organizations. India warns that these rebuilt sites could once again become breeding grounds for terrorism. This comes at a time when the IMF has recently approved a fresh $1 billion loan to Pakistan. The BJP has raised serious questions about whether international aid money is indirectly funding terror activities. From compensating terror families to rebuilding terror camps, Pakistan’s moves are being seen as dangerously provocative. Islamabad continues to defend payouts that blur the lines between innocent victims and terrorists themselves.