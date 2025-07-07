Business Today
India Stands Firm On US Trade Deal | Nation First, No Compromise

Business Today
  New Delhi,
  Jul 7, 2025,
  Updated Jul 7, 2025, 2:29 PM IST

India holds firm on its trade negotiations with the U.S., making it clear that no deal will be signed at the cost of national interest. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Shivraj Singh Chauhan echoed the Modi government’s unwavering stand — "Rashtra Pratham" (Nation First) is the guiding principle. Goyal stated that any Free Trade Agreement, including with the U.S., will only move forward if it protects the interests of India, including Jammu & Kashmir and Indian farmers. Shivraj added, “India is not under any pressure — we won’t compromise.” As developed nations show growing interest in deeper trade ties with India, New Delhi sends a strong message: Only fair, balanced, and India-first deals will be entertained. Listen in

