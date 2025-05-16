India Strikes Lashkar-E-Taiba Base In Muridke, Pakistan Pledges Reconstruction

Following the successful execution of Operation Sindoor on May 7, India targeted nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam. One of the key sites hit was Muridke, the historic headquarters of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), located about 33 km from Lahore on the Grand Trunk Road. The strikes focused on dismantling jihadist infrastructure linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and LeT — two groups responsible for numerous major attacks on Indian soil over the past three decades. The Markaz complex in Muridke, established in the late 1980s by Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, served as the ideological, logistical, and operational nerve center of LeT. Despite the significant damage caused, Pakistan’s federal minister Rana Tanveer Hussain recently visited Muridke and declared that the government will rebuild the terror hub at its own expense, signaling Pakistan’s intent to restore these militant bases.