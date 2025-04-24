India Suspends Indus Water Treaty: Dry Days Ahead For Pakistan & Its Economy?

A brutal attack killed 28 — and shatters one of the world’s oldest water treaties. The Indus Water Treaty, signed in 1960 and brokered by the World Bank, is under suspension after terror in Pahalgam. India controls the rivers. Pakistan depends on them for food, water, and power. What happens if the taps are turned off? In this deep-dive, Business Today TV unpacks: What the Indus Water Treaty is, How Pakistan’s economy leans on the Indus, India’s dams and control over water flow and What’s at stake if water is weaponized.