India-Switzerland Free Trade Deal: What 99% Zero Duty Means For India

India’s new Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Switzerland marks a significant shift, with over 99% of Indian goods enjoying zero duty and new permanent access for Indian services in Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland. In this address from Bern, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal highlights how FTAs now offer predictability, continuity, and stability for investors. The Indian market’s talent and competitive pricing make it a global export hub, as seen in JCB’s success—now exporting to over 100 countries from India. The message is clear: India stands for fair, non-discriminatory business, welcoming both global investors and home-grown enterprises to thrive and lead the world. Discover how this agreement is transforming business opportunities for India and beyond.