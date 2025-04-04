scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
India To Lose 0.5% GDP In FY26? | Pranjul Bhandari On Trump Tariffs

Feedback

India To Lose 0.5% GDP In FY26? | Pranjul Bhandari On Trump Tariffs

In this discussion with Pranjul Bhandari, MD & Chief India Strategist at HSBC, we explore the growing concerns around India’s economic outlook for FY26. Bhandari warns that India’s GDP growth could take a 0.5% hit due to an indirect global drag stemming from rising tariffs, slowing global trade volumes, and weakening capital expenditure across the world. While the Reserve Bank of India’s potential rate cuts may offer some cushion, the broader concern lies in the ripple effects of protectionist policies and a slowdown in global growth. Bhandari highlights how these external factors, often underestimated, could have a significant impact on India’s economic performance.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement