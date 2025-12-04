India Today & AajTak Exclusive: President Putin Praises India’s Rise Ahead Of Meeting With PM Modi

World Exclusive | India Today & AajTak in exclusive conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. President Putin has spoken warmly about India’s economic rise and its remarkable journey since Independence, ahead of his much-anticipated meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India. Calling India’s progress over the last 77 years “almost a miracle”, Putin highlighted improvements in life expectancy and the country’s overall transformation. He underlined the depth and scale of India–Russia cooperation across multiple sectors and described the relationship as historically unique. Putin also confirmed that plans for the bilateral meeting were agreed upon long ago and said there is a wide range of issues to discuss, signalling the strategic importance of the upcoming talks. Listen in