India-UK FTA: Piyush Goyal Highlights Social Security Win For Indian Professionals

India’s Free Trade Agreement with the UK isn’t just a trade deal — it’s a strategic breakthrough. While many speculated about visa hurdles, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in his exclusive chat with India Today's Loveena Tandon clarifies: immigration isn’t part of FTAs — temporary mobility is. The agreement introduces a significant change for Indian professionals on temporary assignments in the UK for up to three years. They will no longer be required to make social security contributions in the UK, saving them 25% of their salary, which can now be paid into their Provident Fund accounts in India. The deal also provides duty-free access for India's labor-intensive industries, including textiles, footwear, leather, and toys, and creates market opportunities for farmers' produce. The services sector is also expected to become more competitive.