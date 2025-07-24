India & UK Sign Historic Free Trade Agreement, Big Boost In Trade & Bilateral Ties

India and the UK have signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) at Chequers Estate, witnessed by PM Modi and UK PM Keir Starmer. The deal is set to boost bilateral trade by $34 billion annually and offer duty-free access to nearly all Indian exports. Key sectors like agriculture, electronics, and gems are expected to benefit, along with Indian farmers gaining entry to the UK’s $37.5 billion agri-market. PM Modi highlighted new tech partnerships, while Starmer called it the UK’s most significant trade deal since Brexit.