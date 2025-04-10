India-UK Trade Talks Gain Momentum: Optimism Grows For Investment Pact

India and the United Kingdom are accelerating efforts to strengthen their bilateral ties, with ongoing high-level negotiations aimed at finalizing a Free Trade Agreement and a Bilateral Investment Treaty. In a joint statement released during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's six-day visit to the UK and Austria, both nations reaffirmed their commitment to unlocking new economic opportunities. Sitharaman co-chaired the 13th India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) in London with UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves, where they emphasized that a robust India-UK partnership will enhance economic resilience through deeper trade relations, macroeconomic cooperation, and stronger supply chains. The statement also stressed the importance of working together on global challenges and upholding the rules-based international order.