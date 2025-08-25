Business Today
India Unveils Bharatiya Antariksh Station | National Space Day 2025 Celebration

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 25, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 25, 2025, 12:21 PM IST

 

On National Space Day, India celebrates its inspiring journey from Aryabhatta to Gaganyaan, marking a new era with the unveiling of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India’s achievements and laid out bold ambitions for the future. The 10-tonne indigenous space station will orbit 450 kilometers above Earth, serving as a hub for microgravity research, medicine, and interplanetary science. Equipped with life support, docking, radiation shielding, and spacewalk capabilities, the Antariksh Station is a symbol of India’s self-reliance in space. Astronauts and scientists called on the youth to dream bigger, reminding us that for India, the sky is no longer the limit—it is only the beginning.

