India Urges Stronger India-Russia Trade, Investments & Joint Ventures At Moscow Forum

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the need to add stronger economic depth to the India–Russia partnership at the Business Forum with First Deputy PM Denis Manturov. He pointed out that while political ties remain among the steadiest in the world, trade volumes are still limited and the deficit is growing. With India’s $4 trillion economy expanding at 7%, Jaishankar highlighted opportunities in infrastructure, Make in India, and new consumer demands — inviting Russian companies to engage more deeply. He stressed complementarities in sectors like energy, chemicals, machinery, healthcare, auto components, and food & agriculture. Calling for trade diversification, investments, and joint ventures, Jaishankar said a true strategic partnership must be built on a strong economic foundation.