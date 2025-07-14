India-US Trade Deal In Focus As Trump Hikes Global Tariffs, India Eyes Opportunity

As U.S. President Donald Trump unleashes sweeping tariffs on global partners, the India-US trade deal hangs in the balance. While the EU and Mexico are hit with 30% tariffs, India remains off the list—for now. But with U.S. tariffs on Indian goods rising sharply, and the threat of a 200% pharma duty looming, tensions are high. At stake: India’s steel, auto, and agricultural exports, and millions of farmers’ livelihoods. Yet, opportunity brews as India eyes a bigger role in U.S. chemical and apparel markets. With ASEAN trade revisions underway, India is rebalancing fast. Can diplomacy override disruption?