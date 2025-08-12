India-US Trade Stalemate: PM Modi Holds Ground Despite Trump’s Hardline Stance

Despite US President Donald Trump’s claim of “no talks till a deal is reached,” India will host American trade representatives this month for the 6th round of negotiations. Sources confirm that both sides are working through contentious issues and are hopeful of finalising a trade framework agreement, especially on agriculture access, aiming for a trade framework soon. Former US Pentagon official Michael Rubin and Geopolitical analyst Michael Kugelman have praised PM Modi for standing firm against pressure. Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu praised Modi’s leadership and emphasized that countries can't grow without Indians. With upcoming Trump–Putin talks in Alaska possibly affecting India’s tariffs, the world watches India’s delicate balance between strategic assertiveness and diplomacy.