India–US Trade Talks: Exporters Hope For Tariff Relief Before 2025 Deadline

Ajay Sahai, CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), speaks on the latest developments in the India–US trade negotiations. This delegation visit marks a precursor to the sixth round of talks, as both sides aim to move closer to an agreement ahead of the autumn 2025 deadline. Exporters are hopeful that a bilateral trade deal will ease the burden of high tariffs, particularly the 25% secondary tariff, which has posed significant challenges for Indian industry. With a duty differential of 30–35% against competitors, the pressure on exporters is immense. A successful agreement could create a more conducive trade environment, offering much-needed relief to Indian exporters and strengthening bilateral economic ties.