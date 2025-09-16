Business Today
India–US Trade Talks: Exporters Hope For Tariff Relief Before 2025 Deadline

  • Sep 16, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 16, 2025, 4:15 PM IST

Ajay Sahai, CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), speaks on the latest developments in the India–US trade negotiations. This delegation visit marks a precursor to the sixth round of talks, as both sides aim to move closer to an agreement ahead of the autumn 2025 deadline. Exporters are hopeful that a bilateral trade deal will ease the burden of high tariffs, particularly the 25% secondary tariff, which has posed significant challenges for Indian industry. With a duty differential of 30–35% against competitors, the pressure on exporters is immense. A successful agreement could create a more conducive trade environment, offering much-needed relief to Indian exporters and strengthening bilateral economic ties.

