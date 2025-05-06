India Vs Pakistan: Ceasefire Violations, Disinfo War & Global Diplomatic Pressure | Russia, FATF, IMF

As cross-border tensions continue to rise, Pakistan is now doubling down on a disinformation blitz to counter India’s terror camp allegations in PoK. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar led the media on a curated tour to ‘debunk’ Indian claims—but India isn’t buying it. At the same time, global diplomacy is heating up. A Turkish warship docked in Karachi, and Iran’s Foreign Minister landed in Islamabad to de-escalate tensions—with a planned visit to Delhi next. Meanwhile, Russia has openly backed India, with President Vladimir Putin speaking directly to PM Modi and calling for justice in the Pahalgam terror attack. As China rallies behind Pakistan, India is going full throttle with twin financial strikes—blocking trade routes, suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, and aggressively lobbying to get Pakistan back on the FATF grey list. New Delhi also plans to raise questions about Pakistan’s $7 billion IMF aid package, alleging fund misuse for terror-related purposes. Social media crackdowns have begun too, with multiple Pakistani YouTube channels and celebrity accounts being blocked in India.