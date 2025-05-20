India Vs Pakistan: Diplomatic Battle Begins After Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor didn’t just shake up terror camps — it sent shockwaves through Islamabad’s corridors of power. As India sends out all-party delegations to explain its stance on terror and retaliation post-Pahalgam attack, Pakistan has scrambled to do the same. Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will now lead Pakistan’s diplomatic response, joined by a cross-party group of political figures. Their mission: visit the US, UK, Russia, and Europe to gather support and counter India's narrative. Meanwhile, India’s own diplomatic offensive is in full gear. Seven seasoned MPs, including Shashi Tharoor, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Kanimozhi, are taking India’s message to the world—zero tolerance for terror, and full support for decisive action like Operation Sindoor. This report covers both ground action and global reaction. As the battlefield shifts to diplomacy, who will win the narrative war?